International
Taliban takes over TV station in Afghanistan’s strategic city
Taliban fighters have taken over a television station in Afghanistan’s strategic Helmand province.
The Helmand TV and Radio station which are located in the city of Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, is operated by state-run Radio and Television Afghanistan.
In a statement issued on Tuesday by its spokesman, Zabiullah Mujahid, Taliban confirmed its fighters had taken over the station and chased out its staff.
The incident came a few hours after the United States ramped up airstrikes against the Taliban in a bid to turn back the militants’ advances on a number of key provincial capitals in Afghanistan, a senior Afghan security official told journalists.
READ ALSO: Taliban attacks Afghan province, Badghis
“Over the past three days, the US airstrikes have targeted Taliban positions around the cities of Herat, Kandahar, and Lashkar Gah.
“They strike multiple times when the Taliban try to enter the city,” the official said, adding that the three cities were considered “endangered” by Taliban advances.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....