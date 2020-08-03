TEKNO TO CORRUPT LEADERS: God will make you suffer in ways money can’t fix

‘Skeletun’ crooner Tekno has taken a swipe at corrupt Nigerian leaders who steal public funds and leave the masses to suffer inadequacies arising from their selfish interests.

The musician in a post on social media on Monday while reacting to the ongoing probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) said that God will make such leaders suffer in ways money can’t fix.

The singer who is certainly not pleased with some Nigerian leaders wrote thus on his Twitter handle; ”If you are a leader in this country stealing from your people and just can’t give back small to the people. God will make u suffer in ways money can’t fix.”

This came months after the popular singer was invited over by the Nigerian Police Force for questioning in respect of an indecent video of him dancing with semi-nude ladies in a see through mobile truck which reportedly caused commotion in traffic, in the Lekki area of Lagos.

