Tests on Russian opposition leader shows evidence of poisoning —Berlin hospital

The test result of Russian politician Alexey Navalny is out and it has showed evidence of poisoning, but the life of the Kremlin critic is not in danger, so says the German hospital treating the opposition leader.

Berlin’s Charite hospital said in a statement on Monday that the team of doctors who have been examining the 44-year-old since he was admitted on Saturday have found the presence of “cholinesterase inhibitors” in his system.

They said at the moment the specific substance is not yet known but added that the; “the patient is in an intensive care unit and is still in an induced coma. His health is serious but there is currently no acute danger to his life”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Russia to fully investigate the Kremlin critic’s suspected poisoning saying those responsible “must be identified and held accountable“.

“In view of the prominent role of Mr Navalny in the political opposition in Russia, the authorities there are now urgently called upon to investigate this act down to the last detail – and in full transparency,” she said in a joint statement with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

