Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has cautioned Nigerians against fighting one another on behalf of politicians.

Makinde made this call on Saturday in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Taiwo Adisa, shortly after attending the wedding of former Ekiti Governor Ayo Fayose’s son.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Makinde and Fayose a few months ago locked-horns over the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West region.

However, one week before the Special National Convention of the PDP, Governor Makinde said whatever misunderstanding they have had, has been put behind them.

He also noted that the presence of the Chairman, Nigerian Governors’ Forum and present Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and erstwhile governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni at the wedding, should serve as a lesson to Nigerians.

“If you look at the former governors in Ekiti State – Governor Segun Oni, Governor Ayo Fayose, and the incumbent Governor Kayode Fayemi, they have governed the state at one time or the other but they were not in the same party. So, those of you who want to die because of us politicians, be careful,” Makinde said.

“Politics is not something that should cause anybody to lose his or her life. We are moving towards the electioneering period, and I just want to use this opportunity to appeal to you all.

“If you also look at this marriage, the bride and groom are from Christian and Muslim families. So, people who also want to always fight on religious grounds should have a rethink.”

