Though struck with covid-19, Akeredolu says he cannot handover to his deputy

Despite his COVID-19 positive status, Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Friday said he cannot handover the administration of the state to his deputy.

Akeredolu, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, has been on self-isolation. He has also directed his commissioners and other aides to go for test to ascertain their status.

The Governor, who spoke with journalists in Akure, the state capital, through the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Donald Ojogo, said though he is in self- isolation, he is still performing his official duties.

On the possibility of handing over to the state’s Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, Ojogi said there was no such plan, stressing that Akeredolu is still agile.

He said: “Though Mr Governor is on self-isolation, the government is not grounded. He is working from isolation, so the state cannot be grounded.

“The governor cannot hand over to the deputy, Agboola Ajayi. The deputy has left governance, though he is still in government. So, you cannot hand over to such a person.

“We are not considering that; no one will advise the governor to hand over to the deputy. Mr Governor is still strong enough to work.”

The commissioner also expressed the state government’s displeasure over the increasing cases of the virus in the state, adding that government would not be deterred in its fight against the scourge, noting that the government had invested a lot in the fight despite scarce resources.

