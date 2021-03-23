Three community leaders missing in Kaduna after peace meeting | Ripples Nigeria

The Kaduna State Government has said that three community leaders in the Atyap Chiefdom of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of the state went missing after a peace meeting on Sunday.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, adding that the military and the police were currently investigating the circumstances leading to their disappearance.

According to Aruwan, during the meeting, financial compensation was made for the destruction of crops by cattle under the watch of a herder, as reported to the state government by security agencies.

The commissioner gave the names of the missing community leaders as Ardo Pate Usman Kurmi (Wakilin Fulanin Atyap Chiefdom), Ardo Muhammadu Anchau, and Yakubu Muhammadu.

Aruwan said: “According to the feedback, the Secretary to the District Head of Gora, Ayuba Bungon, and others who attended the successful meeting, went missing while traveling in his vehicle. The car was later found vandalised and empty.

“Troops on search-and-rescue missions later that night found the Secretary, and handed him over safely to the Police. Some arms and ammunition were also recovered in the general area in the course of search and rescue.

“Moreover, two other leaders who went missing were reported to have escaped from their captors on Monday and were also found by troops conducting search operations. They were identified as Yusuf Dauda and Gomna Audu.

“The two, according to the military, were confirmed to be in a good state of health and handed over to the Police.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the feedback with gratitude and urged the troops to sustain the pace of operations.

“The Governor also made an appeal to the Atyap Chiefdom, as well as families and relations of the missing leaders to remain calm, as security agencies continue with investigations and search-and-rescue operations.”

