Three feared dead as a section of Asaba sports complex collapses
One of the indoor sports halls being built at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, collapsed on Thursday, just 18 days before the start of the 21st National Sports Festival dubbed “Delta 2022.”
Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited, a contracting company founded in 2008, is in charge of the project.
The Chairman of Delta Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, however, said in a statement that what happened cannot be described as a building collapse.
Five dead, two injured in Bauchi auto crash
Tonobok, who is also the president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), said the incident occurred after one of the cranes carrying construction material to the other side of the structure “mistakenly touched an iron that fell.
Three persons were confirmed dead while scores of others sustained injuries in the incident.
“So, you can’t call that a collapse issue,” he said.
