Three feared dead as a section of Asaba sports complex collapses

One of the indoor sports halls being built at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, collapsed on Thursday, just 18 days before the start of the 21st National Sports Festival dubbed “Delta 2022.”

Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited, a contracting company founded in 2008, is in charge of the project.

The Chairman of Delta Sports Commission, Tonobok Okowa, however, said in a statement that what happened cannot be described as a building collapse.

Read also:Five dead, two injured in Bauchi auto crash

Tonobok, who is also the president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), said the incident occurred after one of the cranes carrying construction material to the other side of the structure “mistakenly touched an iron that fell.

Three persons were confirmed dead while scores of others sustained injuries in the incident.

“So, you can’t call that a collapse issue,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now