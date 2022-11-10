Korean Amb, Kim, identifies hindrances in fight against insecurity

The Ambassador of the Republic of South Korean to Nigeria, Kim Young-Chae, has revealed that the war against insecurity and terrorism might drag on unless the Federal Government increases surveillance across the nation’s borders.

Kim made this assertion on Thursday, during a press briefing in Abuja.

According to the diplomat, the Federal Government must address the issue of insecurity in order to save lives and help the economy.

“So, how to maintain your border so that you can prevent terrorists from coming in is basically something I think needs to be resolved urgently.

“And most Nigerians are innocent and they are actually victims in many ways, in terms of their livelihoods, in terms of their properties, in terms of their daily lives,” Young-Chae also said.

He also said the Embassy had directed Korean nationals in Nigeria to take precautionary measures, while also carrying out their activities as normal.

“Regarding security situation in Nigeria, Nigerians are bothered in terms of economy, in terms of daily life, et cetera. From time to time, I read articles regarding kidnap of farmers, et cetera.

“Even agriculture is negatively affected due to security challenges. So, it should be resolved as soon as possible in order to save lives, in order to save economy,” the ambassador said.

Young-Chae added that the country is currently facing enormous difficulties due to the fact that 35% of young Nigerians are unemployed.

The greatest method, according to him, to address the nation’s security issues was to increase employment opportunities for young people who are unemployed.

This, Young-Chae continued, was the driving force for the Federal Government’s decision to support more manufacturing businesses in the nation, which will inevitably result in the creation of additional jobs.

