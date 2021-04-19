Three INEC staff die in Borno auto crash | Ripples Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday confirmed the death of three of its staff in an auto accident in Borno State.

The INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mr. Festus Okoye, who confirmed this in a statement in Abuja, said five other persons were also seriously injured in the accident.

He said the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Borno State, Mohammed Ibrahim, reported the incident to the commission on Sunday.

According to the INEC spokesman, the accident occurred when an Electoral Officer and some Assistant Electoral Officers were travelling from some local government areas in the state to Maiduguri for special training ahead of the conversion of Voting Points into Polling Units in the state.

Okoye listed the dead staff as Adamu Mohammed Abubakar Joda and Suleiman Umar.

He said: “The deceased staff, who were indigenes of Adamawa State, will be buried today, Monday, April 19 in Yola.

“The Supervising National Commissioner for Borno, Adamawa and Taraba States, AVM Ahmed Tijjani-Mu’azu (retd), will represent the commission at their funeral while the injured staff members are receiving treatment in a Specialist Hospital in Maiduguri.’’

