Three injured as hoodlums attack firemen in Lagos

Three firemen of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were reportedly injured and a fire engine of the Agency damaged by hoodlums, who attacked the officials in the course of duty on Sunday.

It was learnt that the attack on the firefighters and the engine occurred after officials of the agency were prevented from attending to a fire incident at Nmani Street, Dopemu Agege, in Orile Agege LCDA, Lagos.

This disclosure was made in a statement titled ‘hoodlums attack Lagos firemen, destroy fire engine’, by the Acting Head of the Agency, Mrs. Margaret Adeseye, on Monday.

According to Adeseye, the three firemen from a crew of four were injured and the Agency’s vehicle, Agege Fire Eagle C07, was also damaged by the hoodlums.

She expressed displeasure over the incessant attacks on firefighters in recent times for yet to be identified reasons.

She explained that it took the intervention of a team of policemen from Alabo Police Division, led by Supol Bako Muhammed, before normalcy was restored at the fire scene.

“The injured officers have been treated at the Agege General Hospital and investigations about the incident are ongoing to effect the arrest of culprits and ascertain the cause of the attack,” she said.

