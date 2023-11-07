Tinubu appoints Abdu Mukhtar Presidential Healthcare Initiative Coordinator

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Abdu Mukhtar to serve as the National Coordinator of the Presidential “Unlocking Healthcare Value-Chain” Initiative.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the president hopes to unlock billions of dollars of new investments into the nation’s health sector with Mukhtar’s appointment.

The Boston University alumni will head the initiative domiciled under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

The statement read: “Dr. Mukhtar comes to the task as the immediate past Director of Industry & Trade Development at the African Development Bank (AfDB).

“Prior to joining the AfDB, Dr. Mukhtar served as the Group Chief Strategy Officer of the Dangote Group of Industries, where he played a key role in the conglomerate’s expansion of its cement production footprint into 14 African countries, in addition to important joint ventures in the power, oil & gas, and agriculture sectors. This followed a four-year tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of the FCTA’s Abuja Investment Company Limited from 2007 to 2011.

“Dr. Mukhtar holds a Doctorate in Biotechnology from Boston University (USA); a Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School (USA); a Masters in Public Policy from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government, and a Medical Degree from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

“He is expected to restructure the ecosystem of Health Product manufacturing, Health Logistics services, Health Technology services, Health Retail services (e-Commerce), Health Provider facilitation, and Health Payor reform (Third-party administrators and insurers) through cross-ministerial collaboration.”

