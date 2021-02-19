Tinubu calls for peace in Nigeria | Ripples Nigeria

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday called for peace among all ethnic and religious groups in Nigeria.

Tinubu made the call during the Eighth-Day Fidau Prayer for the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

The event was also attended by former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba; former Inspector-General of Police, Musliliu Smith; the Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and his Ekiti State counterpart, Kayode Fayemi; among others.

The APC chieftain said the country was facing a crisis and urged Nigerians to live in harmony and give peace a chance.

He said: “Nigeria is currently facing a crisis; a crisis of insurgency, banditry in all aspects of security, but God Almighty that made this country one of the largest and most resourceful countries will protect us.

“I appeal, in his (Jakande) memory today, for us not to turn whatever challenges we are facing right now into ethnic, tribal, and religious crises.

“If there is a crisis, where do we go? We will submerge entire West Africa. There will be no enough space to accommodate us.

“Those who have seen the effect of war, the effect of tribal conflict, of religious conflict, will never want it for Nigeria.

“We pray to God to strengthen our mind, guide our faith, put peace and bring peace unto this land, may Allah bless all of us.”

Tinubu said the religious leaders are very critical in the present situation and urged them to continue their prayers, commitment, and fasting for the peace and stability in the country.

The ex-Lagos governor described the death of the late Jakande as not just a loss to the family but Lagos and the country in general.

Tinubu said Lagos and Nigeria were lucky to have a man like the late former governor and drew from his wealth of knowledge.

“Today, he is no more but he still exists to eternity. We pray for Lagos State, we pray for Nigeria to give us more people, more leaders that are prudent, honest, and give priority to the world in the future,” the APC chieftain concluded.

