Politics
Tinubu hale, hearty, aide dispels reports of APC leader’s hospitalisation
With speculations rife about the health of Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) a disclaimer has been issued by his aide to dispel the reports.
According to some media reports, Tinubu had been hospitalised in the United States where he underwent some surgeries due to his health.
However, a statement issued on Saturday by Tunde Rahman, Media Adviser to Tinubu noted that the APC leader “is hale and hearty. He is not in any hospital. He has no medical problem that would require hospitalization. Yes, he is out of the country at the moment. He will be back shortly.”
Rahman further berated “some mischievous people” who always attribute Tinubu’s foreign trips to ill-health.
READ ALSO: Buhari has no succession agreement with Tinubu – APC chieftain
“Anytime he travels out of the country, the next thing some mischievous people would say is he is sick, hospitalized or has died.
“It is shameful that perpetrators of this evil are not deterred by the fact that each time this fake news has been propagated, they have been proven wrong.
“Who really is afraid of Asiwaju Tinubu? Those wishing Asiwaju Tinubu evil or dead should be careful. They should know the matter of life and death is in the hand of only God Almighty”, he stated.
