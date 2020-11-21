‘Tinubu has paid his dues. I will not join others to attack him,’ says Fayose

The former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said on Friday he would not join other politicians in attacking the National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Fayose, a key member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), described Tinubu as one of the greatest builders of men in Nigeria.

The ex-governor stated this during an interactive session with journalists as part of the events marking his 60th birthday in Ado Ekiti.

He said: “I am not championing the course of Tinubu, I am not in the position to do that. But there is no denying the fact that Tinubu is a prominent Yoruba leader both in APC or PDP. There is no denying the fact. Fayose is a prominent son of the Yoruba nation. Governors Nyesom Wike , Ifeanyi Okowa, and Okezie Ikpeazu, are prominent sons of southern Nigeria.

“What I am trying to say is that, we can’t hide their identities and goodwill for political reasons. We can’t deny their contributions. Other leaders from the North like Ahmadu Bello and Sardauna, they made different impacts not necessarily like Awolowo. So, Tinubu has paid his dues. I have paid my dues, Okowa has paid his dues and Wike has paid his dues, we need to acknowledge them.”

“The late Balarabe Musa, who was a leader of note and repute, cannot be forgotten in history. For me, Tinubu, has paid his dues, I stand by that. I have not seen Tinubu after the Ekiti election by any means, we haven’t even met at a function or saw him passed.

“President Muhammadu Buhari condoled with me on the death of my sister, does it mean we are on the same page politically? No. I will not sit down in any corner to shoot down Tinubu. I am not a member of APC and I will never be. But I supported Governor Fayemi to be governor by Tinubu’s influence at a time.”

Fayose, who also spoke on the defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to APC, despite the multifaceted crises in the PDP, he won’t jump ship like some leaders of the party had done.

“If we are fighting in PDP, let us fight it inside PDP. People who have been jumping ship are armed robbers. They are being driven by greed and inordinate ambition.

“These are indications of the type of leaders we have in our country who are without ideology. They go for only what they feel would benefit them.

“Our politics is sick. Everything in Nigeria is currently sick and is a function of the leadership that we have. Governor Umahi’s joining APC after benefiting several positions in PDP was unprincipled. We do not accept the excuses given by the governor.

“I am not satisfied with some things in PDP, but, leaving the party does not equally solve the problems,” he added.

