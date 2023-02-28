Tinubu leads Atiku, Obi in Nasarawa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently leading in five out of the six local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nasarawa State.

The results:

Keana LGA:

APC : 7208

PDP: 4335

LP: 4002

NNPP: 236

Wamba LGA:

APC: 8,990

PDP: 4219

LP: 5177

NNPP: 313

READ ALSO:2023: SDP denies alleged alliance with Tinubu, insists on Obi

Obi LGA:

APC: 10,838

PDP: 12,947

LP: 16,188

NNPP: 150

Keffi LGA:

APC: 13,564

PDP: 13,007

LP: 9067

NNPP: 1798

Awe LGA:

APC: 14269

PDP: 10416

LP: 4309

NNPP: 570

Nasarawa LGA:

APC: 17241

PDP: 10576

LP: 8680

NNPP: 1380

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now