Politics
Tinubu leads Atiku, Obi in Nasarawa
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently leading in five out of the six local government areas so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Nasarawa State.
The results:
Keana LGA:
APC : 7208
PDP: 4335
LP: 4002
NNPP: 236
Wamba LGA:
APC: 8,990
PDP: 4219
LP: 5177
NNPP: 313
READ ALSO:2023: SDP denies alleged alliance with Tinubu, insists on Obi
Obi LGA:
APC: 10,838
PDP: 12,947
LP: 16,188
NNPP: 150
Keffi LGA:
APC: 13,564
PDP: 13,007
LP: 9067
NNPP: 1798
Awe LGA:
APC: 14269
PDP: 10416
LP: 4309
NNPP: 570
Nasarawa LGA:
APC: 17241
PDP: 10576
LP: 8680
NNPP: 1380
