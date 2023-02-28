Politics
Tinubu ahead of Atiku, Obi in Kogi
The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently ahead of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar and other candidates in Saturday’s election in Kogi State.
The former Lagos State governor has won in 12 out of 13 LGAs so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is yet to win any.
Kogi State has 21 LGAs.
Mopa-Muro LGA:
Registered Voters – 26,827
Accredited voters – 8,971
APC 4,935
PDP 2,319
LP – 718
Total Valid Votes: 8,731
Rejected Votes 182
Total Votes Cast 8,913
Ogori-Magogo LGA:
Registered voters – 17,538
Accredited voters – 5,131
APC – 2,008
PDP – 2,075
LP – 784
Total Valid Votes – 4,954
Rejected Votes – 169
Total Votes Cast – 5,123
Kogi/Koto Karfi LGA:
Registered voters – 63,347
Total Accredited voters – 24188
APC – 13,472
LP 1,040
PDP – 8,825
Valid Votes – 23,619
Rejected votes – 569
Total Vote cast – 24,188
Kabba-Bunu LGA:
Registered Voters – 87,162
Accredited Voters – 22,745
APC – 12,534
LP – 2,329
PDP – 5,958
Total Valid voters – 21,908
Rejected voters – 695
Total vote cast 22,603
Ijumu LGA:
Registered Voters – 66,482
Accredited Voters – 18,491
APC – 11,237
LP – 920
PDP – 4,503
Total Valid votes – 17,714
Rejected Votes – 711
Total Votes cast 18,425
Adavi LGA:
Registered Voters – 111,046
Accredited Voters – 24, 576
APC – 10,340
PDP – 10,612
Total valid votes – 24,104
Rejected Votes –
Total vote cast –
Bassa LGA:
Registered Voters – 69,376
Accredited Voters – 20,238
APC – 7,262
LP – 4,078
PDP – 7,288
Valid Votes – 18,906
Rejected Votes – 924
Total votes cast – 19,830
Igalamela-Odolu LGA:
Registered Voters – 73,992
Accredited Voters – 19,804
APC – 9,982
LP – 2,431
PDP – 4,006
Valid votes – 16,958
Rejected votes – 1,252
Total votes cast – 18,210
Idah LGA:
Registered Voters – 64510
Accredited Voters- 20, 386
APC – 9,869
LP – 2,618
PDP – 5,459
Valid Votes – 18361
Rejected Votes – 981
Total Votes cast – 19,242
Yagba East LGA:
Registered Voters – 53,436
Accredited Voters – 17, 316
APC – 11,635
LP – 1,140
PDP – 2,910
Total valid votes – 16,750
Rejected votes – 632
Total votes cast 17,282
Dekina LGA:
Registered Voters – 187,881
Accredited Voters – 37,795
APC – 22,157
LP – 1,661
PDP – 10,704
Total Valid Votes -34,713
Rejected Votes – 1,806
Total votes cast – 36,519
Yagba West LGA:
Registered Voters – 49,585
Accredited Voters – 15,532
APC – 8,822
LP – 1,227
PDP – 4,266
Olamaboro LGA:
Registrered Voters – 105,864
Accredited voters – 25,798
APC – 10,672
LP- 7,206
PDP – 5,692
Total valid votes – 24,431
Rejected votes – 1,284
Total votes cast – 25,715
