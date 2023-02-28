Tinubu ahead of Atiku, Obi in Kogi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently ahead of his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Atiku Abubakar and other candidates in Saturday’s election in Kogi State.

The former Lagos State governor has won in 12 out of 13 LGAs so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is yet to win any.

Kogi State has 21 LGAs.

Mopa-Muro LGA:

Registered Voters – 26,827

Accredited voters – 8,971

APC 4,935

PDP 2,319

LP – 718

Total Valid Votes: 8,731

Rejected Votes 182

Total Votes Cast 8,913

Ogori-Magogo LGA:

Registered voters – 17,538

Accredited voters – 5,131

APC – 2,008

PDP – 2,075

LP – 784

Total Valid Votes – 4,954

Rejected Votes – 169

Total Votes Cast – 5,123

Kogi/Koto Karfi LGA:

Registered voters – 63,347

Total Accredited voters – 24188

APC – 13,472

LP 1,040

PDP – 8,825

Valid Votes – 23,619

Rejected votes – 569

Total Vote cast – 24,188

READ ALSO:Tinubu floors Atiku, Obi in Niger

Kabba-Bunu LGA:

Registered Voters – 87,162

Accredited Voters – 22,745

APC – 12,534

LP – 2,329

PDP – 5,958

Total Valid voters – 21,908

Rejected voters – 695

Total vote cast 22,603

Ijumu LGA:

Registered Voters – 66,482

Accredited Voters – 18,491

APC – 11,237

LP – 920

PDP – 4,503

Total Valid votes – 17,714

Rejected Votes – 711

Total Votes cast 18,425

Adavi LGA:

Registered Voters – 111,046

Accredited Voters – 24, 576

APC – 10,340

PDP – 10,612

Total valid votes – 24,104

Rejected Votes –

Total vote cast –

Bassa LGA:

Registered Voters – 69,376

Accredited Voters – 20,238

APC – 7,262

LP – 4,078

PDP – 7,288

Valid Votes – 18,906

Rejected Votes – 924

Total votes cast – 19,830

Igalamela-Odolu LGA:

Registered Voters – 73,992

Accredited Voters – 19,804

APC – 9,982

LP – 2,431

PDP – 4,006

Valid votes – 16,958

Rejected votes – 1,252

Total votes cast – 18,210

Idah LGA:

Registered Voters – 64510

Accredited Voters- 20, 386

APC – 9,869

LP – 2,618

PDP – 5,459

Valid Votes – 18361

Rejected Votes – 981

Total Votes cast – 19,242

Yagba East LGA:

Registered Voters – 53,436

Accredited Voters – 17, 316

APC – 11,635

LP – 1,140

PDP – 2,910

Total valid votes – 16,750

Rejected votes – 632

Total votes cast 17,282

Dekina LGA:

Registered Voters – 187,881

Accredited Voters – 37,795

APC – 22,157

LP – 1,661

PDP – 10,704

Total Valid Votes -34,713

Rejected Votes – 1,806

Total votes cast – 36,519

Yagba West LGA:

Registered Voters – 49,585

Accredited Voters – 15,532

APC – 8,822

LP – 1,227

PDP – 4,266

Olamaboro LGA:

Registrered Voters – 105,864

Accredited voters – 25,798

APC – 10,672

LP- 7,206

PDP – 5,692

Total valid votes – 24,431

Rejected votes – 1,284

Total votes cast – 25,715

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now