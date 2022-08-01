Metro
Tipper crushes father of 30 children to death in Kogi
A tipper on Monday crushed a father of 30 children to death in Lokoja, Kogi State.
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Sector Commander in the state, Stephen Dawulung, disclosed this to journalists in Lokoja.
He said: “The man, Abdulsalam Ibrahim, a 60-year old commercial motorcyclist and his passenger were killed by the tipper truck at Ganaja Junction in Lokoja.
“The incident was tragic and very unfortunate. It was a case of hit and run because by the time we responded to the distress call and rushed to the scene, the driver and the tipper were nowhere to be found.
“Eyewitnesses told us that immediately the accident happened, the tipper driver zoomed off leaving the victims’ mangled bodies on the road for sympathisers.
The man’s remains had been deposited at the Morgue of Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja, while that of the passenger was at Ankuri hospital morgue, Lokoja.”
