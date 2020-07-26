Title conferred on Fani-Kayode ‘irrevocable’ –Shinkafi Emirate

The Shinkafi Emirate Council in Zamfara State said on Sunday it could not withdraw the traditional title conferred on a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.

The Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Makwash had last week conferred the traditional title of “Sadaukin Shinkafi” on the ex-minister.

However, some members of the Shinkafi Emirate Council and politicians had protested against the Emir’s decision.

Five members of the Emirate Council also relinquished their chieftaincy titles over the matter.

But in a statement issued on behalf of the Emirate by the Wambai Shinkafi, Dr. Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi said the Emir had the prerogative to confer any chieftaincy title on any person whom he felt was deserving of such a title.

He added that the title conferred on Fani-Kayode was “irrevocable and irreversible.”

The statement read: “The title given to Fani-Kayode stems from the long relationship between his father, Chief Remi Fani-Kayode (SAN) and Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi. They worked in the same law firm and he handed over his son to Shinkafi for mentorship.

“Everybody knows what the late Fani-Kayode stood for, he was among those that moved the motion for the independence of this nation, he was a nationalist and Deputy Premier of the Western Region so what is wrong in honouring his son.

“Femi Fani-Kayode is not the only non-Muslim to bag a title from the North. It is worthy of note that several Northern traditional rulers had conferred titles on Southerners like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo who was conferred with Chieftaincy title of Yallaban Sokoto, Chief Rochas Okorocha (Danjekan Sokoto), Senator Orji Uzo Kalu (Wakilin Anka), and former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who was conferred with the Garkuwan Manoman Zamfara among others.

“There is no hatred between Muslims and Christians or Northerners and Southerners but some people who want to ignite hatred are reading political meaning to it. He was chosen so that we can foster unity. He served as a minister and represented the whole of Nigeria.”

