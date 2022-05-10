To curb frequent collapses, Lagos govt announces mass demolition of defective buildings

The Lagos State Government said on Monday that it would demolish troubled buildings in Ebute Meta and other parts of the state in a week-long exercise.

The drill was designed to avert building collapse and protect people and property, according to the statement.

Mr Mukaila Sanusi, spokesman for the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, made the comment.

According to Sanusi, the ministry’s commissioner, Dr. Idris Salako, offered the suggestion in his Alausa office while presenting updates on the government’s plans to avoid building collapse.

He reported the commissioner as saying that only designated problematic structures will be demolished.

“Structures previously listed as distressed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), particularly in Ebute-Metta East, where an occupied building fell a week ago with several others vividly showing distress indicators,” the commissioner added.

According to Salako, it became logical to demolish structures that had previously been designated as critically distressed in order to avoid calamity during the rainy season.

This, according to the commissioner, would be done while the examination of structures in the area and across the state continued.

“The administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to ensuring the security of lives and property.

“This underlies our resolve to act promptly in addressing the spate of building collapse by removing unihabitable structures before they cause more havoc, especially during the rainy season when such buildings are more prone to collapse”, he said.

