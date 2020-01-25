Four Lagos buildings razed by inferno in 24 hours – LASEMA

Apart from the popular Amu Plank Market in Mushin area of Lagos that was razed by inferno on Saturday, four other buildings and facilities were ravaged by fire in various locations in the state within 24 hours, the state emergency management agency has said.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who disclosed this to journalists, said the areas affected were Ogba, Agege, Lekki, Ikeja GRA, and Mushin.

Several shops and buildings at the Mushin plank market were razed by the fire which started at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

Oke-Osanyintola said: “At 16 Ogunjimi Street in Oke Koto, Agege axis of Lagos, we observed that a storey building consisting of a room and parlour was gutted by fire.

“Preliminary investigations at the incident site (Agege) revealed that the fire started from one of the rooms at the top floor, before spreading to the other rooms. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

“Another fire outbreak occurred by Igbo Efon Central Mosque, inward Chevron, Lekki; according to investigations, the fire broke out from a bedroom before spreading to the rest of the house at 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

In a similar incident, LASEMA also extinguished fire at Oba Akinjobi Close, Ikeja Maryland GRA, where it was observed that the fire outbreak occurred at one of the rooms on the top floor of the four-storey building.

He said the fire incidents were extinguished by the Lagos Fire Service and LASEMA Fire Unit while the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) secured the entire area during the operations.

The LASEMA chief pleaded with the public to always switch off their appliances and avoid anything that could cause inferno in the state.

