To win next AFCON, Super Eagles must stay humble —Rohr

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr has reiterated his stance on humility, saying his team will have to stay humble if they are to win the next continental title.

The Nigerian national men’s team has won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) three times, with the last being in 2013, under the headship of late Stephen Keshi.

Rohr’s team finished on third spot in the last edition of the competition in Egypt, and the Franco-German technician has been given a target to win the 2021 edition billed to hold in Cameroon.

The Eagles are currently top of their qualifying group for the 2021 tournament, but Rohr wants his team to respect their opponents to ensure to reach the finals.

In an interview with Channels tv, monitored by Ripples Nigeria, Rohr said: “I think we have a chance to win the next Nations Cup but first we have to qualify – it’s not finished.”

He added: “We all the time have our philosophy in our team and staff to stay humble, to respect the other team, to respect the opponents and we will not change.

“I think we have a good team, we are already number three now in Africa. When I arrived, we were number 13. So we are on a good way but it needs time and we even don’t know when the AFCON will hold.

“We are preparing the future now and we want to know how we can win the AFCON.

“Let’s qualify first and I think we are on a good way to that and then, let’s stay humble if we want to win it,” he sated.

66-year-old Rohr recently signed a two-year contract with the Nigeria football Federation to continue as coach of the Super Eagles until 2022.

