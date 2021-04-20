Tonto Dikeh begs for release of Ghanaian actress jailed for sharing nude pics of herself and son | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Tonto Dikeh begs for release of Ghanaian actress jailed for sharing nude pics of herself and son
Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to social media to urge the Ghanaian government to release embattled actress, Akuampe Poloo after she was jailed for indecent exposure.
Akuampe Poloo was sentenced to a three-months jail term on Friday, April 16 after she shared a nude photo of herself and her son on social media.
Following her arrest, Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh pleaded with the Ghanaian government to temper justice with mercy.
Advocating via Instagram, Tonto wrote;
“One thing They always say is No one can tell a Mother how to bring Up her Child.
It only becomes society responsibilities when you are hurting the child.
In this case i see no hurt here, Can i take same picture?
No I cldnt, not even in the next life but Am different doesn’t mean The Act is Totally wrong when it’s in the privacy of your home alone.
BUT THE PICTURES ARE Morally Wrong? YES.
CLASSLESS? YES Sir but Not Bad enough to Go to Jail?
No I don’t think so..
Dear Nigerians pls show some Love/support let’s get this petition document filled up and get Our Girl back home..
Thanks”
