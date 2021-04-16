Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo sentenced to 3-months imprisonment for posing nude with son during photoshoot | Ripples Nigeria

Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo real name Rosemond Brown has been sentenced to three months in prison by an Accra Circuit Court over the publication of obscene material and domestic violence.

The court also revealed that her pregnancy claim is false after she was tested.

As the court sentenced her to 90 days in jail on Friday, the actress pleaded for mercy, to no avail.

Akuapem’s lawyer, Mr Andy Vortia, urged for a more lenient sentence but the court held that a harsh sentence must be passed to serve as a stern warning to others.

The actress was convicted on her own plea after she had pleaded guilty to three counts of publication of obscene materials; engaging in domestic violence namely; conduct that in any way undermined another person’s privacy or integrity, and engaging in domestic violence, namely conduct that in any way detracted or was likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.

