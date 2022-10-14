Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday October 14th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Appeal Court discharges Nnamdi Kanu

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, on Thursday discharged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, of terrorism charges. Read more

2. 2023: APC describes CUPP’s allegations of plot to sabotage electoral process as ‘ridiculous’

Festus Keyamo, a spokesman for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, on Thursday, refuted suggestions that the party intended to sabotage the 2023 polls by exerting increased pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Read more

3. PDP: Wike vows to continue push for Ayu’s resignation

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday declared that he would back down on his demand for the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu.Read more

4. STRIKE: Varsities to pay earned allowances of lecturers, others from 2024

The Federal Government is set to release the sum of N50 billion to take care of outstanding earned allowances before handing over the duty to the governing council of varsities.Read more

5. NNPC has remitted nothing this year, El-Rufai says, asks Nigerian govt to sell electricity asset

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, said the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited is a problem to Nigeria, and should be privatised. Read more

6. UAC Nigeria, Geregu top losers as Nigeria’s capital market drops N4.05bn in 8 hours

The Nigerian capital market dipped by -0.01 percent at the close of trading on Thursday. https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/uac-nigeria-geregu-top-losers-as-nigerias-capital-market-drops-n4-05bn-in-8-hours/

7. World Bank bans seven Nigerian firms, individuals from its contracts for corrupt practices

Seven Nigerian companies, and individuals have been banned by the World bank from getting its contracts over corrupt practices. Read more

8. TUC seeks support for flood victims in Nigeria

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Thursday urged private organisations and individuals to join hands with the government in providing humanitarian support for persons displaced by floods in the country.Read more

9. Ogun govt seals four hospitals for negligence, poor environment, others

The Ogun State government has shut down four private hospitals in the state over alleged professional misconduct.Read more

10. Man Utd, Arsenal secure slim wins as race to Europa knockout stage continues

English Premier League sides, Manchester United and Arsenal made progress in their race to appear in the knockout phase of the Europa League.Read more

