Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Monday October 17th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1.2023: Atiku’s statement an attack on national unity, APC berates PDP presidential candidate

The comment by Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the need for a Northern president has elicited widespread criticism across the polity.Read more

2. 2023: Tinubu vows to walk in Buhari’s shoes

Ahmed Bola Tinubu, the presidential standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that he would build on the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari, the incumbent president of Nigeria, if voted into power in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.Read more

3. SERAP urges Nigerian govt to publish names of suspects involved in oil theft

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has implored the Federal Government to commence investigations into the operations of illegal oil pipelines from 2001 to date, and to widely publish the names of anyone suspected to be involved.Read more

4. 2023: PDP raises alarm on plots to disrupt campaign activities

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday raised an alarm on alleged plots by some people to disrupt its campaign activities ahead of the 2023 elections.Read more

5. Ihedioha demands investigation into impersonation, push for Kanu’s continued detention

The former governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, on Sunday urged security personnel to fish out anyone using his name and signature without authorization.Read more

6. Atiku’s media aide, Pedro-Obaseki berates APC for deceit, management of Nigeria’s resources

Don Pedro Obaseki, the media consultant to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Sunday, berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for mismanaging Nigeria’s resources.Read more

7. Lagos govt approves 100% increase in bursary for students

The Lagos State Government has approved an increment of 100 percent in bursary to students from the state schooling in tertiary institutions across the country.Read more

8. Police arrests 11 suspected cultists in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested 11 suspected cultists at the Sango-Ota area in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.Read more

9. Umahi suspends Ebonyi monarch over killings in domain

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has ordered the suspension of the traditional ruler of Isinkwo community in Onicha local government area of the state, Josephat Ikengwu, over the ongoing killings in his domain.Read more

10. Salah scores winner as Liverpool beat Man City

Mohamed Salah scored the winner to help Liverpool beat Manchester City in a Premier League encounter at Anfield on Sunday.Read more

