Police arrests 11 suspected cultists in Ogun

Police operatives in Ogun have arrested 11 suspected cultists at the Sango-Ota area in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Ota, said the suspects were arrested on October 11.

He listed the suspects to include Moshood Owolabi, Olayemi Arukudu, Yusuf Olajide, Ibukun Adeoye, Yomi Samson, Faruk Salami, Olukunde Isaac, David Nwuzor, Nwanah Samuel, Ogunrinde Ganiyu and Chukwuemeka.

Oyeyemi said: “They were arrested following information received by policemen at Sango-Ota Divisional Headquarters.

“The suspects, who are responsible for a series of cult clashes in Sango Ota and its environs in recent times, were meeting in a house at No. 13 Ago Adura Street, Ijoko Ota, in preparation for another round of violent attack.

“On getting the information, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Sango Ota Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, mobilized his personnel with men of Amotekun and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) and moved to the scene where seven members of the group were apprehended while others escaped.

“Four others were arrested with the assistance of members of the community.”

