Metro
Abuja Mechanic docked for allegedly swindling customer of N7m
An auto mechanic, Osho Ogunshakin, was on Monday docked in the Karu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding his client of N7 million.
Mr Ogunshakin was charged by the police with criminal breach of trust and cheating.
Prosecution counsel Olanrewaju Osho told the court that in October 2021, the defendant deceived and fraudulently collected N7 million for a plot of land measuring 150m2 located at the Apo Mechanic Village.
Mr Osho said the police discovered the accused sold the same land to another person, contravening sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Read also:Police arrests 11 suspected cultists in Ogun
Judge Hassan Mohammed granted the defendant N4 million bail with one surety residing within court jurisdiction.
Mr Mohammed ordered that the surety’s address be verified and his National ID card kept with the court.
The defendant was ordered to deposit N300,000 to the court as part of the bail condition and the case was adjourned until November 3 for further hearing.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...