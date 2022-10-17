Abuja Mechanic docked for allegedly swindling customer of N7m

An auto mechanic, Osho Ogunshakin, was on Monday docked in the Karu Upper Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding his client of N7 million.

Mr Ogunshakin was charged by the police with criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Prosecution counsel Olanrewaju Osho told the court that in October 2021, the defendant deceived and fraudulently collected N7 million for a plot of land measuring 150m2 located at the Apo Mechanic Village.

Mr Osho said the police discovered the accused sold the same land to another person, contravening sections 312 and 322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Judge Hassan Mohammed granted the defendant N4 million bail with one surety residing within court jurisdiction.

Mr Mohammed ordered that the surety’s address be verified and his National ID card kept with the court.

The defendant was ordered to deposit N300,000 to the court as part of the bail condition and the case was adjourned until November 3 for further hearing.

