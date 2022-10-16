Politics
Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday October 16th 2022
These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.
1. Keyamo demands Atiku’s withdrawal from 2023 presidential race for playing ethnic card during campaign
The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Saturday asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to withdraw from the 2023 presidential race over alleged ethnic sentiment.Read more
2. Nnamdi Kanu a notorious terrorist, comparable to Shekau —Adamu Garuba
A former federal lawmaker, Adamu Garuba, has branded the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, a notorious terrorist.Read more
3. NNPC spends over N13bn on entertainment in two years
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) spent over N13 billion on entertainment for its staff in two years.Read more
4. APC to appeal disqualification from Adamawa governorship election
The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Adamawa State on Saturday declared its intention to appeal the nullification of the state’s governorship primary by the Federal High Court, Yola.Read more
READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday October 14th 2022
5. Nigerian govt blows hot, says no governor has power to procure automatic weapons
The Federal Government on Friday noted that state governors were not allowed under the law to purchase or arm anyone or group with automatic weapons.Read more
6. 2023 BUDGET: EFCC, Police, Defence Ministry to spend N149m on newspapers
Last Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari presented before the National Assembly, the appropriation bill for 2023.Read more
7. ‘NNPC is a money pit instead of a cash cow,’ Sanusi demands disbandment of company
The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido, on Saturday demanded the disbandment of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).Read more
8. EFCC arrests 12 bankers for alleged fraud in Enugu
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested 12 bankers for alleged fraud in Enugu State.Read more
9. Six die in Niger boat mishap
At least six persons were confirmed dead in a boat in the Gbara area of Mokwa local government area of Niger State on Friday.Read more
10. EPL: Iwobi in action as Everton fall to Spurs, Iheanacho’s Leicester play goalless draw
Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League game in London on Saturday. Read more
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...