Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Sunday October 16th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Keyamo demands Atiku’s withdrawal from 2023 presidential race for playing ethnic card during campaign

The spokesman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo (SAN), on Saturday asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to withdraw from the 2023 presidential race over alleged ethnic sentiment.Read more

2. Nnamdi Kanu a notorious terrorist, comparable to Shekau —Adamu Garuba

A former federal lawmaker, Adamu Garuba, has branded the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, a notorious terrorist.Read more

3. NNPC spends over N13bn on entertainment in two years

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) spent over N13 billion on entertainment for its staff in two years.Read more

4. APC to appeal disqualification from Adamawa governorship election

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Adamawa State on Saturday declared its intention to appeal the nullification of the state’s governorship primary by the Federal High Court, Yola.Read more

READ ALSO:Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Friday October 14th 2022

5. Nigerian govt blows hot, says no governor has power to procure automatic weapons

The Federal Government on Friday noted that state governors were not allowed under the law to purchase or arm anyone or group with automatic weapons.Read more

6. 2023 BUDGET: EFCC, Police, Defence Ministry to spend N149m on newspapers

Last Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari presented before the National Assembly, the appropriation bill for 2023.Read more

7. ‘NNPC is a money pit instead of a cash cow,’ Sanusi demands disbandment of company

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido, on Saturday demanded the disbandment of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC).Read more

8. EFCC arrests 12 bankers for alleged fraud in Enugu

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday arrested 12 bankers for alleged fraud in Enugu State.Read more

9. Six die in Niger boat mishap

At least six persons were confirmed dead in a boat in the Gbara area of Mokwa local government area of Niger State on Friday.Read more

10. EPL: Iwobi in action as Everton fall to Spurs, Iheanacho’s Leicester play goalless draw

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton in their 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in a Premier League game in London on Saturday. Read more

