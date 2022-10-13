Top 10 stories from across Nigerian Newspapers, Thursday October 13th 2022

These top 10 stories across the nation’s newspapers might interest you.

1. Buhari swears in Ariwoola as substantive CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, swore in Justice Ariwoola Olukayode as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria. Read more

2. NASS to commence debate on 2023 budget, sets Dec timeline for passage

The National Assembly will approve the N20.5 trillion 2023 Appropriations Bill before the end of December, according to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.Read more

3. Bauchi APC accuses gov Mohammed of planning to harass opposition with anti-graft commission

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi State on Wednesday accused Governor Bala Mohammed of intimidating perceived political enemies in the state.Read more

4. AGF gives EFCC approval to prosecute ex-minister, Sen Stella Oduah, others over alleged 5bn fraud

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) approval to prosecute the former Aviation Minister, Sen. Stella Oduah, and others.Read more

5. Labour Party unveils 1,234-member presidential campaign council, boasts of 15m votes

The Labour Party on Wednesday unveiled the members of its Presidential Campaign council in Abuja.Read more

6. Nigeria’s capital market drops N18.6bn, Honeywell, Briscoe among top losers

The total investment in the Nigerian capital market dropped by -0.07 percent at the close of business on Wednesday.Read more

7. Banks sack over 1,949 full time staff, go for contract workers, as salaries, costs jump to four-year high

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that commercial banks in Nigeria recorded salaries and employee expenses of over N602 billion in the 12 months of 2021.Read more

8. Hisbah arrests 31 for alleged prostitution, consumption of alcohol In Jigawa

The Islamic police otherwise known as Hisbah on Wednesday arrested 31 persons including 25 women for engaging in “immoral act” in Kazaure local government area of Jigawa State.Read more

9. Anambra community thrown into mourning after family of six drown in floodl

The Nzam community in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State was on Tuesday, thrown into mourning after six family members drowned as flood took over the area. https://www.ripplesnigeria.com/anambra-community-thrown-into-mourning-after-family-of-six-drown-in-flood/

10. UCL: Osimhen helps Napoli reach knockouts, Liverpool soar as Barca on brink of exit

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli in their 4-2 victory over Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night.Read more

