Buhari swears in Ariwoola as substantive CJN

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, swore in Justice Ariwoola Olukayode as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

This ceremony took place at the Council Chambers in Abuja before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by the President, with Justice Ariwoola taking the judicial oath of office.

Present at ceremony were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, ministers, other justices of the Supreme Court, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde and his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Read also:Buhari’s minister claims Nigeria not experiencing food shortages

Justice Ariwoola was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court on November 22, 2011, by President Goodluck Jonathan.

This appointment came after the resignation of the outgone CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, on health grounds, which saw Justice Ariwoola taking over in an acting capacity.

The swearing-in comes a day after President Buhari conferred national honours to 449 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The duo of Justices Ariwoola and Justice Mohammed received the second highest national honour –the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON).

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now