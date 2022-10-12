UCL: Osimhen helps Napoli reach knockouts, Liverpool soar as Barca on brink of exit

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen was on target for Napoli in their 4-2 victory over Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Osimhen helped his side scale through the group stage as they have secured a place in the round of 16 after the victory.

Osimhen’s international teammate, Calvin Bassey provided the assist for Ajax’s first goal.

Napoli have won all four games in the group A, putting them top with 12 points and they advance. Liverpool are in second spot followed by Ajax.

In the group’s other game, Liverpool scored seven goals to thrash Rangers, sealing a home and away victory over the Scottish side.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are on the brink of crashing out of the Champions League after they were held to a draw by Inter Milan at Camp Nou.

Having been beaten in the San Siro last week, Xavi’s side went into the game knowing that they realistically needed to win to maintain hope of progressing from Group C.

But a six-goal thriller saw the Spanish side take home one point after a 3-3 scoreline, to sit on third spot with four points while Inter are on seven.

The other game of Group C saw Bayern defeat Viktoria Plzen 4-2 to seal a place in the knockout stages.

In Group B, Club Brugge held Atletico Madrid to a goalless draw while Porto thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

In Group D, Tottenham Hotspur defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 while Marseille saw off Sporting 2-0 in Portugal.

