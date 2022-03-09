Transmission company gives reason for nationwide power outage

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has given reasons for the current load shedding and outage being experienced nationwide, saying that it was as a result of low power generation by the Generation Companies (GenCos).

This was contained in a statement issued by TCN spokesperson, Ndidi Mbah, on Tuesday stressing that TCN could only transmit the quantum of power provided by GenCos through the national grid to distribution load centres.

Mbah noted that TCN does not generate electricity and can only transport cumulative generation from all the generation companies nationwide to distribution load centres.

Speaking on the impact of distribution companies on end-users consumption, the official noted that TCN only allocates power to distribution companies given the percentage approved by NERC, adding that the cumulative generation nationwide is low.

He also disclosed that GenCos have attributed the situation to poor gas supply as well as fault in generating units of generating companies, scheduled and unscheduled maintenance.

The statement added that the government firm would continue to load shed except cumulative power generation increases considerably for TCN to transmit.

