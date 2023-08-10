Tribunal upholds Ondo Rep, Adefarati’s election

The Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Akure on Thursday upheld the victory of the member representing Akoko South East/Akoko South West Federal Constituency, Mr. Gboyega Adefarati, in the February 25 election.

The panel dismissed a petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the constituency, Mr. Kolawole Olugbenga for lack of merit.

Olugbenga had in the petition filed by his counsel, Mr. Tolu Babaleye, told the tribunal that the Federal High Court, Akure, on February 17 nullified the primary election that produced Adefarati as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to recognize him in the election.

READ ALSO: SDP Reps candidate, Ogundare, joins APC in Ondo

The petitioner added that based on the ruling, APC had no candidate at the time the election took place.

Justice Rose Soji, who read the judgement, said the petition lacked merit since the Court of Appeal, Akure, had overturned the verdict of the lower court.

Soji described the petition as a waste of the court process.

The tribunal consequently dismissed the petition and awarded a sum of N150,000 against the petitioner in favour of the respondents.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now