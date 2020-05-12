Trump abruptly ends news conference after ‘racist’ incident with CBS journalist

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump abruptly ended his coronavirus press briefing on Monday after getting into a testy exchange with an Asian-American reporter.

Reports say the TV network CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang had asked Trump during the press briefing why he continued to insist that the US was doing better than other countries when it came to testing for coronavirus.

“Why does that matter?” she asked. “Why is this a global competition when, every day, Americans are still losing their lives?”

“They’re losing their lives everywhere in the world,” Trump replied. “And maybe that’s a question you should ask China. Don’t ask me, ask China that question, OK?”

Jiang, who identifies herself in her Twitter bio as a “Chinese born West Virginian,” pushed back.

“Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically?” she said, implying it was due to her race.

“I’m saying it to anybody who would ask a nasty question like that,” Trump said.

“It’s not a nasty question,” Jiang replied. “Why does that matter?”

Trump then asked for another question from other journalists present, pointing to CNN media outlet reporter Kaitlan Collins, who said she was giving Jiang the time to finish her questioning, to which the president replied, “Nah, that’s OK” and waved off the CNN reporter as she approached the microphone.

According to a third female reporter working for PBS TV network, Trump called her next, but she motioned for Collins to ask her question, and that was the moment the president walked off the podium.

The incident was later denounced by several observers, including other journalists, as “racist”.

