Trump fires back, slams Biden for wearing face mask at campaign rally | Ripples Nigeria

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has fired back at his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, disparaging him for wearing a face mask and limiting crowds during campaign rallies.

“You know, you can’t disguise. If you ever see ‘Sleepy Joe’ with little circles. He puts it very far away. So far away and then he comes up with a mask. He’s like 100 yards from the nearest human being,” Trump told a crowd at a rally attended by several hundreds on Tuesday.

“He feels good about the mask,” Trump said. “I wonder if the debate, it’ll be him and I on the stage. Is he gonna walk in with a mask?”

“I gotta be honest. He feels good about, he feels good about the mask and that’s okay. You know whatever makes you feel good. He feels good,” the president said.

“I mean honestly, what the hell did he spend all that money on the plastic surgery if he’s gonna cover it up,” Trump said to applause from supporters.

His comments came after Biden slammed Trump, over his poor handling of the Covid-19 pandemic with the death toll in America nearing 200,000 on Tuesday – accounting for more than one in five deaths globally.

Critics say the data shows the Trump administration’s failure to meet its sternest test ahead of the November 3 election.

“Due to Donald Trump‘s lies and incompetence in the past six months, [we] have seen one of the gravest losses of American life in history,” his Democratic rival Biden had charged on Monday.

