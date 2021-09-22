Trump sues niece, New York Times over tax report

Former United States President, Donald Trump, on Tuesday, filed a $100 million lawsuit against his niece, Mary Trump, and the New York Times (NYT) over the news outlet’s report on his tax records in 2018.

The suit which was filed in New York’s Dutchess County, alleges NYT journalists, Susanne Craig, David Barstow and Russell Buettner, in the report, had “engaged in an insidious plot to obtain confidential and highly-sensitive records,” and that they had “convinced” Mary to “smuggle records out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to The Times.”

Trump challenged the release of a book by Mary Trump on him last year, saying she was “not allowed” to write the book due to a non-disclosure agreement she had signed.

Trump also alleged in his suit against the NYT and his niece that she “committed a material breach of the Settlement Agreement by disclosing, assisting and/or providing confidential information to The Times.”

READ ALSO: Trump files suits against Facebook, Twitter over suspension of accounts

In their report, the NYT journalists had detailed over two decades worth of tax-return data from Trump and the companies that make up his business.

Trump has for years been fighting the release of his tax returns and other financial records.

In their response, NYT spokesperson Danielle Rhoades said the Times planned to “vigorously defend” the lawsuit, which was “an attempt to silence independent news organizations.”

Mary Trump on her part, responded to the suit by saying her “loser” uncle was acting out of “desperation” because “the walls are closing in” on him.

Join the conversation

Opinions