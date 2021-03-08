Tuchel extends unbeaten run as Chelsea manager in win over Everton | Ripples Nigeria

Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel on Monday extended his unbeaten run to 11 matches having avoided defeat since his arrival to the club.

Tuchel’s men secured a 2-0 victory over Everton in a Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues scored a goal in each half to strenght their place in the top four, as the battle for a Champions League spot heightens.

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was in action for the Toffees, who had only one shot on target throughout the game.

The hosts took the lead when Kai Havertz’s shot took a big deflection off Toffees defender Ben Godfrey.

The lead was doubled through a Jorginho penalty after Pickford brought down the impressive Havertz.

With the win, Chelsea remain fourth and stand only three points behind third-placed Leicester and four adrift of Manchester United in second.

Everton are currently sixth, with fifth-placed Everton beating Leeds United at home at the time of this publication.

