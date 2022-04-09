Tunde Bakare joins 2023 presidential race

The Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, Tunde Bakare, on Saturday declared his 2023 presidential bid.

The cleric, who announced his presidential bid at a virtual meeting with Nigerians in Diaspora, said he was the best person to lead the country from 2023.

He, however, warned that the southern part of Nigeria was being set against the north and Christians against Muslims ahead of the 2023 elections.

Bakare was President Muhammadu Buhari’s running mate in the 2011 presidential election.

The cleric was the second person to declare his presidential bid on Saturday after the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who made public his ambition earlier in the day.

He said: “Considering the prevailing state of the nation, Nigerians desperately need a leader who can reconcile grievous historical and current differences, reintegrate the various ethnic and religious constituent parts into true nationhood, and rebuild the broken walls of federalism while maximising the country’s diverse geo-economic potential.

“This brings me to the brand, PTB. PTB is currently an acronym for Pastor ‘Tunde Bakare. The PTB brand is the rallying point for ‘Project 16.’

“Nevertheless, Project 16 is not just about me. It is not about the presidential ambition of any man. In any case, I do not have a self-generated ambition. What I do have is a vision of a New Nigeria that was birthed in me from childhood and an honest aspiration to serve as the sixteenth president of my beloved nation, Nigeria.”

