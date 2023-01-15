Tunde Bakare predicts a ‘new Nigeria’ after 2023 elections, warns on vote-buying

The Serving Overseer of Citadel Global Community Church (CGCC), Pastor Tunde Bakare, on Sunday, warned divisive leaders against heating up the polity ahead of next month’s elections.

Bakare, who doubles as the Convener of the Save Nigeria Group (SNG), stated this during his State of the Nation address titled: “Bridging the Gap between Politics and Governance,” at the church headquarters in Lagos.

The former presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) predicted a new Nigeria after the elections.

The cleric said the emergence of the three major presidential candidates from the three major ethnic groups in the country was evidence of God’s readiness to make a new Nigeria.

Bakare said: “The election is coming 30 years after the aborted June 12 elections and this will serve as a reminder of a generational change of some sort.

“God has come out in His full majesty to re-engineer Nigeria to a new one that people will be proud of once again. The time is up for divisive leaders who are preying on the country.”

The cleric warned Nigerians to guard against vote-buying in the elections.

He also expressed satisfaction that none of the presidential candidates had a military history, saying the development was good for the country’s democracy.

