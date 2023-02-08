TV station owner, 27 others arrested for murder of journalist in Cameroon

The Cameroonian security agents have arrested the owner of Douala-based Vision 4 TV, Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga, and 27 others including senior police officers in connection with the murder of a journalist, Martinez Zogo, in the Central African country.

Zogo was abducted and killed by unknown persons last month.

The mutilated body of the radio host was found on January 22 in Yaounde, five days after he was abducted near a police station in the country’s capital.

The President of the Cameroon Journalists Trade Union, Marion Obam, told journalists at a press conference in Douala on Wednesday that Belinga was arrested at his home alongside one of his personal security detail.

He said: “On Monday, police arrested and detained seven more people, including media mogul, Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga, who was arrested at his Yaounde home.

“Since the killings of Zogo and Bebe, several other journalists in Cameroon say they have received death threats.

“Nobody would want to be killed. When journalists are moving, they feel that the worst can come to them.

“We even have some families who are already beginning to advise that their children should not engage in journalism because it could invite agony to their lives.

“Many journalists are waiting to see the Cameroonian government bring to book those who have brought this kind of agony to the media in Cameroon.”

