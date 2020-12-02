Two Covid-19 vaccines under trial potentially have more than 90% efficacy —PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has stated that two Covid-19 vaccines under trial have more than 90 per cent efficacy of curing the deadly virus which has spread across the country.

This was revealed on Wednesday by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the PTF on Covid-19 who expressed confidence that COVID-19 would soon be a thing of the past in the country.

The Chairman of the PTF who spoke in Abuja also urged Nigerians to take necessary precautions to avoid being infected with the deadly virus which has claimed many lives.

The statement by the PTF noted that; “we have consciously taken steps to ensure that as a country our citizens do the needful to avoid being infected or infecting others with COVID-19 and with two vaccines under trial potentially having more than 90 per cent efficacy, I believe that ultimately there will be light at the end of the tunnel.

“Drawing from this, it is also very apt that Nigeria has chosen a theme: “United to end AIDS in the midst of COVID – 19: Get tested”.

“Nigeria as a country aligned fully with the global solidarity and shared responsibility, which requires us to view global health responses, including the AIDS response, in a new way,” the PTF statement concluded.

