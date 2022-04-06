International
Two dead as devastating tornadoes rip through US Texas state
Two people have been confirmed killed as violent tornado storms ripped through the US state of Texas on Tuesday.
According to the US meterological office, the Tuesday hailstorm which came with “strong winds and tornadoes tore across the South,” with authorities warning a second day of dangerous weather of violent weather could follow.
One of the victims, a woman who died on Tuesday evening in Pembroke, Georgia, had the roof to her home ripped apart by the storm which destroyed the entrance to a local government building across the street and damaged homes in nearby neighborhoods, said Matthew Kent, a county government spokesman.
Kent said several others were injured in the county 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Savannah, adding that the death occurred in one of the damaged neighborhoods, but had no further details.
READ ALSO: Dozens feared dead as tornadoes rock Kentucky
“In eastern Texas, the other victim, W. M. Soloman, 71, died when storm winds toppled a tree onto Solomon’s home in Whitehouse, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Dallas,” Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said.
More than 50,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday night from eastern Texas to South Carolina.
The outages came on a day the National Weather Service issued a nonstop stream of tornado warnings for hours as the storm system tore across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, Wansley added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...