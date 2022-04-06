Two dead as devastating tornadoes rip through US Texas state

Two people have been confirmed killed as violent tornado storms ripped through the US state of Texas on Tuesday.

According to the US meterological office, the Tuesday hailstorm which came with “strong winds and tornadoes tore across the South,” with authorities warning a second day of dangerous weather of violent weather could follow.

One of the victims, a woman who died on Tuesday evening in Pembroke, Georgia, had the roof to her home ripped apart by the storm which destroyed the entrance to a local government building across the street and damaged homes in nearby neighborhoods, said Matthew Kent, a county government spokesman.

Kent said several others were injured in the county 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Savannah, adding that the death occurred in one of the damaged neighborhoods, but had no further details.

“In eastern Texas, the other victim, W. M. Soloman, 71, died when storm winds toppled a tree onto Solomon’s home in Whitehouse, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) southeast of Dallas,” Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said.

More than 50,000 homes and businesses were without power Tuesday night from eastern Texas to South Carolina.

The outages came on a day the National Weather Service issued a nonstop stream of tornado warnings for hours as the storm system tore across Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina, Wansley added.

