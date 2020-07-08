Two fake custom agents land in EFCC custody

Two suspected fraudsters, Sunday Adebayo and Dayo Salawu, have been arrested for posing as custom agents to defraud people.

They were arrested by the Benin zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

A statement be Dele Oyewale, the EFCC Head, Media and Publicity, said the suspects were arrested following a petition received by the EFCC.

The petitioner alleged that a lady he met on a social media platform introduced herself as a staff of the Nigerian Custom Service (NCS) and informed him that NCS had rice and cars for sale through an auction.

The petitioner said that as soon as he indicated interest in purchasing an empty container for his business, the lady linked him up with another supposed custom officer, who directed him to make payment into two different accounts bearing the names – Oluwatoyin Usman and Sunday Adebayo for the container and some bags of rice.

The petitioner further alleged that soon after he made the payment, the suspect became inaccessible as several efforts to reach him proved abortive.

However, Adebayo claimed that he knew nothing about the custom auction and that his bank account was used for the transaction by Salawu and his gang, because they allegedly bought his bank account and ATM card from him at the rate of N20,000.

“I sold my bank account and my ATM card to Salawu for N20,000. I am a student, I needed money so I sold my bank account to raise money. I don’t receive alerts on the account and I don’t have access to it”.

The EFCC said the suspects would be arraigned as soon as investigations were concluded.

