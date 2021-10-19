UCL: Salah wins thriller for Liverpool at Atletico; Messi fires PSG past Leipzig

Mohamed Salah scored the winning goal for Liverpool in their Champions League group stage clash against Atletico Madrid in Spain on Tuesday night.

The Egyptian, who opened the scoring in the thrilling encounter, scored from the spot in the 78th minute to seal a 3-2 win for the Reds.

Liverpool had gone two goals up within the first 13 minutes after Naby Keita scored a screamer following Salah’s opener, before the hosts equalized before half time.

It was Antonio Griezmann who halved the deficit in the 20th minute before scoring the equaliser on 34 minutes, but would later be sent off in the 52 minute.

Salah then scored the goal that distinguished both sides when he converted a penalty late in the second half, to hand the Jurgen Klopp side their third win in as many games in the Champions League so far.

In the other game of Group B, Porto defeated AC Milan 1-0 to sit four points with Atletico. Milan stay bottom without a point, while Liverpool top the group with nine points.

At the French capital, Lionel Messi scored a brace to help Paris Saint-Germain overcome RB Leipzig 3-2 in a thrilling encounter also on Tuesday night.

Kylian Mbappe was also on target for PSG but also missed a penalty in injury time.

Messi, who has now scored three goals since arriving PSG this season, helped the hosts come from behind to pick the win and return to the top of Group A.

The 34-year-old Argentine is now on 123 Champions League goals, with Leipzig the 37th team he has scored against in the competition.

Manchester City had gone top after thrashing Club Brugge in the other game of the group earlier on Tuesday.

In group C, Ajax thrashed Dortmund 4-0 while Sporting already defeated Besiktas 4-1 earlier. Ajax are top of the group followed by Dortmund and Sporting in that order.

Elsewhere Real Madrid bounced back from their surprise loss against Sheriff Tiraspol a fortnight ago to thrash Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0.

The other game of the group was won by Inter Milan who defeated Tiraspol 3-1 at the San Siro.

