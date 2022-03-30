UK warns citizens against non-essential trips to 19 states in Nigeria

The United Kingdom on Wednesday warned its citizens against non-essential trips to certain states in Nigeria over insecurity.

The advisory published by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) followed the terror attacks along the Abuja-Kaduna train axis where an unspecified number of people were killed and many injured or abducted by the criminals.

The bandits had earlier killed one person during an unsuccessful plot to attack the Kaduna International Airport last weekend.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 15 people in another Kaduna attack

The bandits have turned the Nigeria’s North-West to a killing field, invading communities in Kaduna, Zamfara, Benue, Niger and Katsina States with little or no restraint from security agencies.

The advisory read: “The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) advises against all travel to the following Nigerian states: Borno State, Yobe State, Adamawa State, Gombe State, Kaduna State, Katsina State, Zamfara State, riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.”

Other states classified as flash points in Nigeria are Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi State, within 20kilometres of the border with Niger in Kebbi State, Abia State, non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

