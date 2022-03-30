Ortom condemns herdsmen attacks in Benue communities

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Wednesday expressed concern at the sustained invasion of communities and killing of innocent people by suspected herdsmen in the state.

Ortom was reacting to Tuesday’s killing of several people by suspected herdsmen at communities in Guma, Kwande and Gwer West Local Government Areas of the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur, the governor described as unfortunate the unprovoked attacks on innocent people by the criminals.

Ortom had a few days ago urged the people of the state to rise up and defend themselves against the invaders.

The statement read: “A report from the team leader of security agencies in Kasekyo near Tse Torkula village in Guma LGA said suspected herders at about 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, shot one Turner Ajar and an unidentified elderly man who were on a motorcycle going to the farm.

“The team of Agro Rangers who were on patrol in the area ran into the attack, unfortunately, the victims had already been killed. Their corpses were taken and deposited at a hospital in Gbajimba, Guma LGA of the state.

“In Kpankeeke, a suburb on the outskirts of Naka, headquarters of Gwer West LGA, gory images of persons killed by another set of herdsmen littered the streets.

“The Agro Rangers team were alerted and they moved to the location alongside the Army and Police. The patrol team found the body of one Ahemba Apeelu, an aged man at a sawmill from Saav/Ukusu Council Ward who was slaughtered and his throat slit.

“Others identified to have been killed by the invaders includes Tersoo Yasough and a young lady known as Martha Ukange.

“Another body of a young man yet to be identified was later sighted along the road. Another body yet to be identified was recovered too. The search for more persons who are said to be missing is ongoing in affected communities.”

