International
UN General Assembly suspends Russia from human rights council
The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from the body’s Human Rights Council over reports of “gross and systematic violations and abuses of human rights” in Ukraine.
Russia has come under heavy attacks from the international community led by the United States over the February 24 invasion of its Southern neighbour.
Russia was in its second year of a three-year term in the 47-member Geneva-based Council.
In the voting session which took place at the UN headquarters in New York, 93 nations led by the US voted for the removal of Russia from the Council while 24 countries voted no and 58 others abstained.
READ ALSO: US, EU, G-7, to announce more sanctions on Russia
Moscow had since announced its exit from the body.
In his address after the session, Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN, Gennady Kuzmin described the move as an “illegitimate and politically motivated step.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...