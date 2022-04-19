UN records 4,890 civilian casualties, 2,072 deaths, in Ukraine since Russian invasion

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (UNHCHR) said it recorded 4,890 civilian casualties including 2,072 killed and 2,818 injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started on February 24.

An update by the UN agency on Monday stated that among those killed were “537 men, 327 women, 38 girls and 60 boys, as well as 71 children and 1,039 adults whose sex is yet unknown.

“Among the injured, there were 327 men, 253 women, 56 girls and 61 boys, as well as 155 children and 1,966 adults whose sex is yet unknown.

“Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes,” the update noted.

“The UNCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration.

“This concerns, for example, Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk Region), Izium (Kharkiv Region), Sievierodonetsk and Rubizhne (Luhansk Region), Trostianets (Sumy Region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties. These figures are being further corroborated and are not included in the above statistics,” it added.

