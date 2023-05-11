‘Unguarded and concocted’ – IPOB denies setting ablaze ex- Ohanaeze chief, George Obiozor’s house

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Thursday described as “unguarded and concocted” claims by the apex Igbo socio-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on the attack of its former president-general, George Obiozor’s country home by the group members.

Ohanaeze had during the week alleged that IPOB’s members set ablaze the late Obiozor’s country home in Imo State.

IPOB made the clarification in a statement issued on Thursday by its spokesman, Emma Powerful.

The statement read: “We the global family of IPOB take great exception to the unguarded and concocted statement credited to Damian Okeke-Ogene, who claims to be speaking for the Ohanaeze Ndigbo as their Vice President General.

“We are not amused by the statement from him accusing IPOB of being responsible for the burning down of the country home of the late Ohanaeze Ndigbo, President General, Prof. George Obiozor.

“First and foremost, IPOB members are neither hoodlums nor terrorists and do not burn people’s houses or attack Biafrans even at the highest level of provocation. IPOB didn’t burn late Prof. Obiozor’s country home. Neither late Obiozor nor his family has ever accused IPOB of those atrocities.

“IPOB and ESN operatives were never in any confrontation with the late Prof. George Obiozor. How then can the disciplined IPOB members burn the house of a man who did not confront us either in words or action?”

