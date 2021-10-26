Metro
UNIPORT debunks reports of lecturers’ recruitment
The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers State has debunked reports that made the round in some sections of the media that it was recruiting lecturers.
Specifically, the spokesman of the institution, Sam Kpenu, said there was no time the management placed advertorials for lecturers’ employment.
Speaking in a statement on Monday, he said: “The attention of the management of the University of Port Harcourt has been drawn to a publication making the rounds in the social media that the university is recruiting academic workers.
“The public is, therefore, enjoined to distance themselves from such publications, as it can only be the handiwork of fraudulent individuals.
Read also: UNIPORT cautions public over fake recruitment on social media
“For the avoidance of doubt, the university only advertised for the appointment of External Auditor, Director of Works and Services as well as Director of Procurement.”
“If and when the university needs any recruitment exercise, official notice will be channelled through its website @ www.uniport.edu.ng as well as mainstream/conventional media outlets.
“This fake and fraudulent recruitment exercise has been reported to the security agencies and it is expected that for those involved in this unwholesome practice, the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...