UNIPORT debunks reports of lecturers’ recruitment

The University of Port Harcourt (UNIPORT) in Rivers State has debunked reports that made the round in some sections of the media that it was recruiting lecturers.

Specifically, the spokesman of the institution, Sam Kpenu, said there was no time the management placed advertorials for lecturers’ employment.

Speaking in a statement on Monday, he said: “The attention of the management of the University of Port Harcourt has been drawn to a publication making the rounds in the social media that the university is recruiting academic workers.

“The public is, therefore, enjoined to distance themselves from such publications, as it can only be the handiwork of fraudulent individuals.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the university only advertised for the appointment of External Auditor, Director of Works and Services as well as Director of Procurement.”

“If and when the university needs any recruitment exercise, official notice will be channelled through its website @ www.uniport.edu.ng as well as mainstream/conventional media outlets.

“This fake and fraudulent recruitment exercise has been reported to the security agencies and it is expected that for those involved in this unwholesome practice, the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.”

